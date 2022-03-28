Mercedes-AMG presented the new special edition Mercedes AMG G63 ‘Edition 55’ to celebrate its 55th anniversary. This follows the release of the new Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series limited to 55 pieces worldwide.

The new G63 Edition 55 is available in obsidian black metallic and G manufaktur opalite white bright paint. The colors on both sides of the vehicle have been coordinated with the AMG emblem and the AMG rhombus.

Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 Specs and Price

Engine 4.0L V8 Biturbo Horsepower 585hp Torque 850nm 0-100km/h 4.5s Top Speed 220km/h Fuel Consumption 11.5–12.1 Liters per 100 km Price of Edition 55 Package in Germany 17,850 Euro including VAT Price of G63 Edition 55 in Germany 166,000 euros without VAT



197,850 euros with VAT





The vehicle is powered by a 4.0 liter V8 biturbo engine delivering a maximum output power of 585 hp and 850 Nm of torque and it has also been equipped with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The new model has been fitted with a set of 22 inch forged wheels in cross-spoke design. The wheels are finished in matt tantalum gray paint, high-sheen rim flange and AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package II. The vehicle also features a fuel filler cap in silver chrome with AMG lettering.

The interior of the vehicle is characterized by the contrast of black and red. The interior features stainless steel door sill trims with red illuminated AMG lettering, black AMG floor mats with red contrasting stitching and ‘Edition 55’ lettering woven in red, AMG Performance steering wheel in Dinamica microfibre and AMG seats in two tone nappa leather in classic red and black.

Additionally, the exclusive ambience of the interior is rounded off by the AMG trim elements in matt carbon.

The delivery will include a customized AMG Indoor Car Cover which has a breathable outer skin made of tear-resistant synthetic fibre fabric and an anti-static inner fabric made of flannel to protect the vehicle from dust and scratches.

The retail price of the special model is 170,000 euros and it can now be ordered with the new Edition 55 equipment package at an additional price of 17,850 Euros MSRP.