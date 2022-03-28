Mercedes AMG GT Track series is extending the GT legacy by adding the iconic Mercedes AMG GT Black Series which served as the basis for the development.

The GT Track Series underlines its high exclusivity by means of numerous technical and visual features and also stands out for its vehicle concept aimed at top-level performance, combining it with racetrack-proven qualities of the GT3 and GT4 models.

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series Specs and Pricing

Engine 4.0L V8 Biturbo Horsepower 734hp Torque 850nm Gearbox 6-Speed Sequential Drive Front engine + Rear wheel drive, gearbox on rear axle Body Aluminium Space Frame Steering Electro-mechanical power steering Brakes

Steel brakes, 6 piston front, 4 pistons rear Weight 1400kg Price 369,000 Euros (before taxes)

The Mercedes AMG GT Track Series is powered by a 4.0 liter V8 biturbo engine derived from the Mercedes AMG GT Black Series. The power unit fitted with a flat crankshaft delivers a maximum output power of 734 hp and 850 Nm of maximum torque thanks to the enhanced custom motorsport injectors and a specific engine application.

Additionally, power to the rear axle is transferred by the sequential Hewland HLS 6-speed racing gearbox with adjustable differential. The suspension of the AMG GT Track Series features comprehensively adjustable four-way Bilstein dampers each with a high-speed and low-speed settings in the rebound and compression levels which also allows ride height adjustment.

The design and the aerodynamics of the AMG GT Track Series features carbon fibre elements on the bonnet, wings, sills, back door and the rear apron as contribution to the high driving dynamics. Furthermore, the use of lightweight materials has helped reduce the kerb weight of the vehicle to 1,400 kg.

The sills with elements of black visible carbon transitioning into vertical blades at the front and rear contribute to the optimal airflow around the vehicle, the integrated louvers of the carbon wing on the front axle provide a higher downforce and the rear apron has been fitted with double diffuser and a lateral wheel arch air outlets.

The front of the vehicle is characterized by the AMG specific sport radiator grille which ensures optimum airflow to the radiator, the high-downforce front-splitter was developed specifically for the GT Track Series, the modified rear wing based on the aero element of the GT Black series was developed to improve the rear axle downforce and the exclusive bonnet with a large air outlet guides hot air from the engine bay, increases the downforce and contributes to the cooling of the engine.

Other special development of the AMG GT Track Series include the exclusive high-sheen milled and forged 18 inch wheels, exclusive semi-gloss special finish in Manufaktur hightech silver magno with design element in red and anthracite and the integration of the AMG emblem in the upper area of the front apron.

The GT Track series has also been installed with a user and service friendly racing electronics which includes a racing specific traction control and a motorsport ABS each adjustable across 12 levels (level 1: maximum activity and level 12: off-mode).

In addition, the vehicle has also been fitted with steel brakes, a brake beam for adjusting the brake balance and carbon brake air ducts and stable brake air lines to ensure optimal cooling of the performance brake system.

The interior of the vehicle features high-tensile steel roll cage bolted to the aluminium space frame, an extrication hatch in the roof, driver safety carbon cell with large dimension and sufficient room, powerful motorsport fire extinguisher system and driver safety nets.

The interior also consists of a newly developed system for data logging, adjustable pedals, steering wheel with a wide adjustment range and control functions, dashboard with visible carbon and a matt finish and a fully programmable Bosch DDU 11 Driver Display Unit.

The Mercedes AMG GT Track Series is limited to 55 units, each built by hand in Affalterbach and customer delivery is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2022. The list price of the AMG GT Track series including air conditioning is € 369,000 plus VAT and a spare part set, a seat and helmet ventilation system, drinking system and passenger safety cell will be available as optional.