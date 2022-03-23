Techart has released new aerodynamic parts made of genuine lightweight carbon fibre program designed for the Porsche 911 GT3 and the 911 GT3 with Touring package.

The new carbon fibre kit consists of wider lightweight fenders with wheel arch louvers, carbon aero lid which ensures appearance in the rear-view mirror, large air inlets at the front, front spoiler lip and air inlet panel in the front apron, sport side mirrors and side skirts all made of high-quality visible carbon replacing the standard components.

Additionally, the upgraded 911 GT3 also features a rear wing made entirely from carbon fibre with shaped wing end plates and a carbon air intake panel on the trunk lid.

The new carbon package for the 911 GT3 is easily configurable and enables the tailor-made refinement of the vehicle to be finished in either in matte, high-gloss visible carbon or the renown forged design carbon.

The interior of the vehicle features handcrafted sport steering wheel, Alcantara leather, motorsport inspired heritage fabrics and carbon trim parts.

The 911 GT3 models are being offered with a unique turbine styling wheels combined with low weight and modern forging technology. The new Formula VII forged wheels with central locking will be available for the 911 GT3 models and also for the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.

The wheel dimensions for the 911 GT3 are 9.5×20 inches at the front axle and 12×21 inches at the rear axle. The wheel dimensions for the Carrera GTS are as follows; 9×20 inches at the front and 11.5×21 inchest at the rear.