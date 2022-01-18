Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) unveiled the new GR GT3 concept and GRMN Yaris at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022.

TGR will be promoting ‘driver first’ car development and provide attractive vehicles preferred by customers participating in GT3. The company also intends to use feedback and technologies from various motorsport activities to develop both GT3 and mass-production cars.

The development of the new GRMN Yaris has also started. Additionally, a new program delivering daily vehicle evolution and driver tailored customization will soon be activated for GR Yaris customers.

There is also a new bZ4X GR Sport Concept which is based on the bZ4X dedicated battery EV and delivers a high level of environmental performance and driving experience. The bZ4X GR Sport concept features large tires, sport seats and the exterior body panels are finished in matte black.

There is little information about the new GT3 car as it is still in development stage. There was no comment about a possible road version either.