Novitec Ferrari Roma Revealed with 704hp

Novitec now offers an exclusive customization program for the Ferrari Roma. The tuning company has developed modified controls for the electronic engine management system to further optimize the power delivery.

Additionally, all output levels use the Novitec N-Tronic module which upgrades the electronic boost pressure control and introduces specially calibrated mapping for injection and ignition. These measures enhance the power delivery as well optimizes the throttle response and the in-gear acceleration.

Ferrari Roma is powered by a 3.9 litre twin-turbo V8 engine. In performance level 2, the output power is increased by 84 hp and 122 Nm of torque over the stock configuration. As a result, the maximum output power is 704 hp at 7400 rpm and 882 Nm of torque at a low 3750 rpm. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.2 seconds, 0-200km/h in 8.9 seconds and the top speed is 325 km/h.

The front spoiler has been attached to the bumper to enhance the appearance of the front part and its shape optimizes the directional stability of the vehicle when at high speeds. The rocker panel on the other hand optimizes the airflow between the front and rear wheel arches and gives the Ferrari a lower and sleeker visual stance.

Novitec enhanced the vehicle with a lip spoiler on the trunk lid in order to reduce rear axle lift at high speeds as well as achieve an optimal aerodynamic balance. Further upgrades include diffuser insert, vertical carbon trim, carbon cover for the retractable rear wing and carbon surrounds for the taillights.

The vehicle pictured has been fitted with a set of Novitec NF10 alloy wheels finished in silver with a brushed surface. The wheels are in size 9Jx21 on the front axle and 12Jx 22 on the rear wheels mounted on tires measuring 255/30 ZR21 on the front axle and 315/25 ZR 22.

Additionally, the wheels are available in three different designs in 72 different colors and three different surface finishes.

The Novitec sport springs are tailored specifically for the high-performance tires and lower the ride height of the vehicle by 35 millimetres. The hydraulic Novitec front lift system enables the body to be raised at the front axle by 40 mm at a touch of a button, this helps the driver navigate easily in the parking garage ramps or at speed bumps.

Novitec also offers leather and Alcantara interiors in various colors and designs.