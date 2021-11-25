Lamborghini officially unveiled its first real estate development consisting of 40 six-bedroom villas in Emaar’s Dubai Hills Estate, and it is completely sold out.

The exclusive gated community will be completed in 2026 and will feature standalone multi-tiered villas with enormous gardens. The villas will be in pure Dubai style complemented with unique interiors inspired by the design of lamborghini super sport cars.

Owners will have the option of furnishing their homes with exclusive Lamborghini furniture collections.

For now, these renders give us an idea of what the project will look like.