G-Power, a brand known for upgrading BMW M models for the last 40 years will now be offering their performance upgrade programs on the new BMW M4 and BMW M3 models.

The G4M Bi-Turbo and G3M Bi-Turbo are world firsts. All the power upgrades equipped on the BMW G8x are achieved using an additional chip tuning box. However, G-Power has developed the first levels of their power upgrade and it involves a tuning software installed on the factory control unit directly.

The G-Power BMW M3/4 is capable of delivering a maximum output power of 600hp with the help of the GP-600 software. On the other hand, GP-650 software in combination with the new Deep Tone exhaust system shoots the output power to 650 hp.

GP-700 software is currently the most powerful upgrade with an output of 700hp including sport downpipes and the Deeptone exhaust system. The G-Power power boosts have thoroughly been tested and allow the variants to reach a new top speed of 207 mph.

Additionally, another power level of approximately 750-800 hp is in development and will be achieved using GP-800 upgrade including new turbochargers

G-Power will also be offering Hurricane RR and Hurricane RS forged wheels for the new M3 and M4 models. The wheels will either be 20 inch at the front and 21 inch at the rear with 285/30ZR20 and 295/25ZR21 tires or in 21 inches all around with tires measuring 255/30 and 305/25. The 21 inches all around option will be available with G-Power V4 coilover suspension.

The new G3M and G4M conversions will be available from December 2021 while the famous Venturi carbon front hood and the GP-Dynamic rear wing will be available for the new M3 and M4 from the beginning of 2022.