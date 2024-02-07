BMW has recently unveiled the 2025 5 Series Touring, now available in diesel, petrol-powered plug-in hybrid, and as a pure electric vehicle (EV). This latest iteration marks a significant leap in BMW’s commitment to versatile and powerful electric vehicles.

The 2025 5 Series Touring has grown in size, now measuring 199 inches in length, nearly matching the previous BMW 7 Series (G11) sedan. It’s also broader at 74.8 inches and taller at 59.6 inches. While this increase in size might pose a challenge for those with limited parking space, it enhances the vehicle’s utility, particularly for those needing to transport a significant amount of cargo. The wagon offers 20.1 cubic feet of cargo space with rear seats up, expanding to 60 cubic feet when folded down. In comparison to its German rivals, the BMW offers slightly more room than the Audi A6 Avant but is a bit behind the Mercedes-Benz E-Class estate, except in its plug-in hybrid version.

The electric i5 variant stands out for those seeking a blend of speed and sustainability. The top-tier i5 M60 xDrive Touring boasts 593 horsepower and up to 605 pound-feet of torque in boost mode, mirroring the sedan version’s performance. Despite the wagon’s additional weight, the i5 M60 achieves a 0-62 mph time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 143 mph. The i5 eDrive40 model, with its single motor, offers 335 horsepower and a 0-62 mph time of 6.1 seconds, with the advantage of increased range – up to 348 miles as per the WLTP cycle.

For those still inclined towards combustion engines, the new 5 Series Touring doesn’t disappoint. The 530e combines a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 295 horsepower and up to 60 miles of electric-only range. The all-wheel-drive version offers the same power but with a slightly reduced range. The 520d features a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine complemented by a mild-hybrid system, delivering 195 horsepower. The 540d xDrive Touring introduces a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid V6 turbo diesel for 295 horsepower.

While BMW’s announcement didn’t include details about the M5 Touring, it’s speculated that it could feature a hybrid powertrain similar to the XM, potentially offering up to 700 horsepower.

European customers can look forward to the new 5 Series wagon from May, starting with the i5 Touring and the mild-hybrid four-cylinder models. The plug-in hybrid versions and the 540d xDrive will follow later in the summer. As we await further details on the new M5, the 2025 BMW 5 Series Touring stands as a testament to the brand’s innovative approach to combining high performance with practicality in an electric vehicle.