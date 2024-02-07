Porsche’s approach to revamping its cars focuses more on mechanical enhancements than visual changes, as evident in the latest 2025 Taycan. Although its exterior mirrors the previous model, this electric sedan has undergone extensive revision under the surface.

The most striking update is the power boost in the Taycan Turbo S. Now producing 938 horsepower with launch control, up from the previous 750 hp, the model challenges competitors like Tesla and Lucid in the high-performance EV sedan market. This significant increase in power enables the Taycan Turbo S to sprint from 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds, making it the most powerful Porsche road car to date, surpassing the 887 hp 918 Spyder.

The enhanced performance stems from new motors, which, while maintaining the dimensions of the previous model’s, feature upgraded internals. The rear motor alone sees a power increase of up to 107 hp and is approximately 20 pounds lighter. Porsche is yet to release full specifications for the entire Taycan range, but the base rear-drive model now boasts 483 horsepower.

Beyond power, Porsche has focused considerably on efficiency and range improvements. The first Taycan iteration faced criticism for modest range figures, prompting Porsche to address these concerns. Although EPA figures for the new Taycan are pending, tests suggest significant improvements in real-world range.

The new Taycan benefits from a battery pack with enhanced cell chemistry. The larger Performance Battery Plus now offers a gross capacity of 105 kWh, up from 93.4 kWh, with a usable capacity of 98.6 kWh. The base model features an 89-kWh gross and 83.6-kWh net battery pack, both lighter than their predecessors.

Energy regeneration capabilities in the Taycan have also been upgraded. The new all-wheel-drive models can regenerate up to 400 kW, an increase from the previous 290 kW. The handover threshold between regenerative and friction braking has been raised for greater efficiency. Additionally, new wheels, summer tyres optimised for range, and improvements in aerodynamics and thermal management, including a new heat pump and pulse inverter, contribute to increased range.

Charging speeds have seen a boost too. Previously capable of 270 kW, the Taycan can now charge at 320 kW, allowing for rapid charging times. In terms of chassis, all US-spec Taycans now come standard with air suspension. All-wheel-drive models offer an optional Porsche Active Ride, an innovative active-suspension system.

Interior updates include a revised gauge cluster and infotainment system. Models equipped with the Sport Chrono package benefit from a push-to-pass button, providing additional power on demand. A leather-free interior option featuring Porsche’s Pepita trim is also available.

However, these advancements come with a higher price tag. The entry-level 2025 Taycan is priced at $101,395, an increase from the previous model. The top-of-the-line Turbo S Cross Turismo is now $213,695, reflecting its enhanced features and performance.

The 2025 Taycan, set for US delivery later this summer, heralds a new chapter in Porsche’s electric journey. With additional models like the GTS and a record-setting Nurburgring variant in the pipeline, Porsche continues to push the boundaries of electric vehicle technology.