Audi has taken a significant leap with the introduction of the RS6 Avant GT, an even more dynamic version of its already impressive RS6 Avant Performance. Known for its blend of power and practicality, the RS6 Avant Performance boasts a 621-horsepower V8 engine and a 0-60 mph time of just 3.3 seconds. The GT variant further refines this formidable package.

The Avant GT shares the Performance model’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, delivering an identical 621 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque. However, the GT has been finely tuned to reach 60 mph (96km/h) in a mere 3.2 seconds, shaving off a tenth of a second from the standard model’s time. It also accelerates to 124 mph (200km/h) in 11.5 seconds, 1.5 seconds faster than the Performance version, and can reach a top speed of 190 mph (305km/h).

The RS6 GT’s capabilities extend beyond straight-line speed. It boasts a 10-millimetre reduction in ride height, achieved through manually adjustable coilover suspension.

This, coupled with stiffer stabiliser bars, three-way electronically adjustable dampers, and an updated differential with a greater rear bias, enhances its handling. The vehicle also features Continental Sport Contact 7 tyres for improved grip.

Audi’s design team drew inspiration for the RS6 GT’s exterior from the iconic Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car. The GT model is adorned with the distinctive red, white, and black Audi racing livery and sits on 22-inch wheels, a nod to the legendary 90 Quattro. This unique design will be the sole option available in the US, while other markets will have a variety of paint choices.

The RS6 Avant GT also introduces a carbon fibre hood, available in partially or fully exposed options. New fender designs enhance airflow, and GT badges are strategically placed on the exterior. Inside, the cabin is lavishly outfitted in black leather and Alcantara, accented with red quilted stitching on the seats. Sport bucket seats with carbon backing, and limited edition badging on the centre console, further highlight the vehicle’s exclusivity.

Audi’s commitment to rarity and craftsmanship is evident in the RS6 Avant GT’s production. Only 660 units will be crafted globally, with meticulous attention to detail in the hand-built components. These include the carbon hood, fenders, bumper, spoiler, suspension, and exterior wrap, all assembled by skilled designers and engineers in Germany. Distribution will see 60 units allocated to the UK, 85 to the US and just 7 to Canada.