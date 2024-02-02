The 48th edition of the Rétromobile is currently ongoing at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, and will come to an end on February 4th. This event attracts people from all around the world that shares their enthusiasm for classic and moderns vehicles and puts on display over a thousand vehicles, alongside 620 exhibitors, 120 clubs and 60 artists gathered in the world’s largest temporary art gallery dedicated to automobiles.

To complete the exhibition, like every year, cars from the Arcturial and RM Sothebys auction houses will be also on display. If you like supercars you don’t want to miss their stands for sure! In 2024 Rétromobile is celebrating two centenaries: that of the manufacturer MG, with its British heritage, whose MG EX181 proudly adorns this year’s official poster, and that of the UTAC Linas- Montlhéry Autodrome, a place of records in its day and today a symbol of innovation.

If you are not able to attend the 2024 edition, we have already been there for you during the Avant-premiere’ and we snapped a few pics from the event…. So relax and enjoy the photo gallery!

Retromobile 2024 1 of 16

Photos and wording by Yaron Esposito