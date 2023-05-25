For the fourth consecutive year GTSpirit team was honoured to attend the most prestigious car event in Italy: The Concourse of Elegance Villa D’Este.

On 19 – 21 May 2023, the wonderful Hotel/Villa sitting on the shore of Como lake, hosted the legendary Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este organised by BMW Group Classic. The most spectacular cars of their respective eras once again battled in exclusive

competition classes for the coveted prizes.

The most prestigious of all trophies is the Trofeo BMW Group, awarded by the high-calibre Jury to the overall winner of the Concorso d’Eleganza.

The category “A Century of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: heroes of the most famous race in the world” honored the centenary of the classic endurance race near the Sarthe river in France. The 75-year anniversary of Porsche has been also an occasion of comparable distinction, and fully deserved its own category.

The third fixed competition class was: The Dazzling Motoring Indulgences of the Mighty Maharajahs”. Other remarkable classes included in this year competition were: Class F “That made in Italy look: styles that conquered new worlds” and Class E “Gran Turismo: Experimenting with the post war European GT”.

Sunday 21th May marked also the return of the Public Day on Villa Erba soil. The festival gave the wider public the opportunity to experience the parade of the cars that previously attended the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

And also this year the Amici & Automobili – Wheels & Weisswürscht event format familiar to many from its Munich roots and adapted for the Concorso d’Eleganza was also part of the festival weekend. This established get-together for car enthusiasts returned to Lake Como on Saturday 20th May and gave a warm welcome to the models of all brands brought over by car clubs and communities from around the world.

According to tradition, this year BMW also unveiled a new concept car designed by Adrian van Hooydonk, the BMW Concept Touring Coupe, which anticipates the design of the possible future Z4 Coupe.

Photos and Words by Yaron Esposito