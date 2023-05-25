Aston Martin has officially unveiled a new Super Tourer, the DB12. It replaces the outgoing DB11 model and has been offered with a V8 option on launch. We are not certain if a V12 will be offered at a later date as was the case with the DB11. The new DB11 delivers quantum shift in sporting character as well as dynamic capabilities and combines exciting driving performance with exceptional refinement, state-of-the-art technology and ultra-luxury.

The new DB12 is powered by a powerful 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 engine delivering an output power of 680 PS at 6000 rpm and 800 Nm of torque between 2750-6000 rpm. The hand-built engine tuned by Aston Martin engineers accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and the top speed is set at 202 mph.

Aston Martin DB12 1 of 19

Power is transmitted to the rear wheels by an 8-speed automatic transmission and an Electronic Rear Differentials (E-Diff) for the first time on an Aston Martin DB model. The E-Diff improves the car’s cornering capabilities in all conditions significantly and gives the driver maximum response for more precise and consistent handling.

The DB12 introduces an industry leading Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) system that offers four pre-defined ESP modes (Wet, On, Track and Off) selectable through the button on the centre console. In addition to the multi-mode ESP, the new DB12 also features five pre-defined drive modes which includes; GT, Sport, Sport+, Individual and Wet mode.

The exterior design of the new model is a perfect expression of power and potency. New exterior features include a larger re-shaped radiator aperture and re-shaped splitter, LED headlights with new DRL signature and detailing, smaller frameless wing mirrors and the latest evolution of the iconic Aston Martin wings badge.

In addition, the DB12 also features new generation intelligent adaptive dampers, stiffer anti-roll bars, Electronic Power Assisted Steering system (EPAS), standard cast-iron 400 mm front discs and 360 mm rear discs grooved and drilled to improve thermal capacity and re-tuned brake booster to further improve pedal feedback.

The DB12 can be ordered with Carbon Ceramic Brake option which increases braking performance, reduces brake fade at high temperatures of up to 800℃ and saves 27 kg in unsprung mass compared to standard braking system.

The DB12 Super Tourer has been fitted with Aston Martin’s first OEM application of the new Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres with noise-cancelling foam inserts. The tyres are of size 275/35 R21 103Y on the front axle and 315/30 R21 108Y on the rear axle combined with 21 inch forged alloy wheels of size 9.5J front and 10.5J rear as standard.

Deliveries will begin very shortly, Q3 2023 just in time for summer drives. Expect a Volante model in the next few months.