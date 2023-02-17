One of only 112 built for the world, Joe Perillo Motorcars had a Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 in highliter lime green on display in Chicago. This homage to the original Countach, the car that arguably made Lamborghini a household name, incorporates many of the styling cues of the original. Based on the Aventador chassis, and powered by a V12 engine and an electric capacitor system that provides 802 hp, it should accelerate to 60mph in 2.8 seconds and max out at 221 mph. The base price starts at $2.64 million but all have been spoken for already.

Countach LPI 800 1 of 12