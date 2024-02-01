In the exclusive world of hypercars, a new Bugatti announcement is a momentous occasion. With only two models launched since joining the Volkswagen Group – the 2005 Veyron and the 2016 Chiron – Bugatti is gearing up to unveil its latest masterpiece in mid-2024.

Despite rampant speculation regarding the new model’s engine, Bugatti has maintained secrecy. Nicole Auger, Head of Communications, confirmed a mid-year reveal but refrained from commenting on the rumours. What’s known is that the upcoming car will feature a hybrid powertrain, moving away from the famed quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16 engine. The Mistral roadster and the Bolide, limited to 99 and 40 units respectively, will be the last to harness this powerful engine.

Industry whispers suggest various possibilities for the new power source. Some reports point to a potential 8.3-litre V16 by Cosworth, while others speculate about smaller engines, possibly borrowing from Lamborghini’s Revuelto V12 or the VW Group’s V8. However, Bugatti officials have confirmed the next hypercar will indeed be a hybrid, aligning with modern automotive trends.

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti-Rimac, has hinted at groundbreaking features in the new model, combining a “heavily electrified” powertrain with an attractive combustion engine. Achim Anscheidt, Bugatti’s former Director of Design, had expressed his excitement for the car, which is set to surpass even the Mistral in terms of technological innovation and design brilliance.

Notably, the upcoming hybrid hypercar is the final project of Achim Anscheidt before his 2023 retirement, after nearly two decades leading Bugatti’s design team. Frank Heyl has since taken over this prestigious role, ushering in a new era for Bugatti’s automotive design.

Unlike the Chiron, which was an evolution of the Veyron, the new model is expected to be built on an entirely new chassis. This hints at a car that could be more exclusive than its predecessors. The Chiron and Veyron had limited production runs of 500 and 450 units, respectively.

A private preview of the new Bugatti took place in November 2023, as revealed by Mate Rimac on Instagram. This exclusive showing occurred at a partner meeting in Berlin, where two mysterious models were spotted under covers. Although the official public debut is just months away, customer deliveries are slated for 2026. Currently, Bugatti is finalising production of the Mistral and Bolide, alongside delivering the last of the standard Chirons.

As the automotive world eagerly awaits, the new Bugatti is poised to redefine hypercar standards, blending tradition with cutting-edge hybrid technology. This upcoming release is not just a new model; it’s a bold statement about the future of high-performance luxury vehicles.