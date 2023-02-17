Ford showed their 2024 Mustangs alongside their 2023 Mustangs. A refresh of the platform has arrived and despite the annoying blue light that Ford chose to illuminate them with, they looked good. The new model is blockier looking at the front with subtle curves throughout the design. It’s definitely more aggressive. The interior looks cleaner and simpler. The 2024 cars are the first models of the 7th generation. Ford showed two models: a 2024 5.0 V8 Convertible and a 2024 5.0 V8 Dark Horse coupe that is more performance oriented.

The Dark Horse boasts a 500hp 5.0L Coyote V8 engine and it’s focus is on track performance. It will also have a unique flat-bottomed leather wrapped steering wheel and a host of options to customize it.

The standard car should have slightly less power but should still be fun as long as the Coyote V8 is under the hood.

Specs are still forthcoming, so we’ll keep our ears and eyes open and report as we hear things.