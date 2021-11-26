ABT has revealed new Aero packages with carbon fibre parts for the RS6 and RSQ8 models which will be launched in mid-January 2022. The new packages carry the badging RS6-S and RSQ8-S.

Both the Avant and SUV models are powered by identical V8 engines with four litres of displacement generating a standard output power of 591 hp and 590lb-ft of torque.

The ABT Power S Performance upgrade based on the high-tech ABT Engine Control (AEC) increases the power output from standard to 690 hp and 649 lb-ft of torque.

ABT offers an extensive aerodynamics package made of visible carbon with many similarities for the models and differences as well i.e, both kits consist of a unique front lip with the respective model name in red lettering. The SUV has been fitted with side skirt add ons at the front and rear part of the vehicle whereas the Avant has side skirt add ons at the front and side blades at the rear.

Both S models have been equipped with the two-part rear spoiler and the ABT stainless steel exhaust system with four tailpipes measuring 102 mm.

The new RS6-S features anti-roll bars at the front and rear and 22 inch ABT high performance HR wheels for optimum performance. The new RSQ8-S has been fitted with similar wheels but with one size larger at 23 inches.

The interiors of the models feature upgraded seats, integrated entrance lights and customized door sills, shift knob finished in glossy carbon, start-stop switch cap and steering wheel badge. An additional package consisting of carbon fibre dashboard and seat frame covers for both models will also be available.