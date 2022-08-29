Audi has announced its intent to join Formula 1 in 2026.

The German car maker will enter the highest level of Motorsport under the Audi Sport banner, this comes after a series of changes were announced by FIA regarding the sport. These new changes will take effect in 2026.

New financial regulations will see the overall costs cut down to help attract new competitors at a manufacturer level. Indeed, Audi has already confirmed they will work on their own Power Unit at the Audi Sport facility in Neuburg an der Donau, Adam Baker will oversee the development.

F1 will use 100% sustainable fuels starting with the 2026 season, Audi cited this as one of the reasons why they decided to join the sport. But this is not their first time taking part in a top level motorsport series, they won the FIA WEC multiple times with the Audi R18 – 18 wins, 2 manufacturers’ championships and 2 drivers’ championships.

Audi quit FIAWEC in 2016, taking their focus to Formula E which prompted rumors that there could be future plans for the brand to join Formula 1.