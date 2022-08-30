Aston Martin officially introduced the new V12 Vantage Roadster, a unique and ultra-exclusive limited production model that combines performance of the most powerful Aston Martin Vantage ever made with the freedom of roof-down driving.

The production of the new V12 Vantage Roadster will be limited to 249 units worldwide, all the units already sold ahead of release and the vehicle features a combination of widebody design, wide-track suspension as well as a powerful V12 powertrain. In comparison, the Coupe is limited to just 333 units.

The new model is powered by a 5.2 litre twin-turbo V12 engine generating an output power of 700 PS at 6500 rpm and 753 Nm of torque at a low 5500 rpm. Additionally, the vehicle accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and the top speed is set at 200 mph.

The V12 Vantage Roadster has been equipped with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and a mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (LSD) mounted at the rear. An optimised transmission calibration improves the balance, maximises driver interaction and minimises shift speeds.

Similar to the V12 Vantage, the V12 Vantage Roadster features Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB) as standard. The brakes fitted measure 410mm x 38 mm with 6-piston callipers at the front, 360mm x 32mm with 4-piston callipers at the rear and they are 23 kgs lighter compared to steel brakes.

The exterior of the vehicle features a front bumper, clamshell bonnet, front fenders and side sills made from carbon fibre to further reduce the overall mass. Furthermore, the rear bumper, deck lid and the exhaust system are also made from weight-saving composite materials.

The model has been fitted with a set of 21 inch alloy wheels available in satin black or satin black diamond turned. The wheels have been mounted on Michelin Pilot 4S high-performance tyres measuring 275/35 R21 on the front axle and 315/30R21 at the rear axle as standard.

The interior of the model features Sports Plus seats trimmed in full semi-aniline leather with ‘wings’ quilt and perforation pattern as standard. Carbon fibre performance seats with exposed twill carbon fibre shell and a manual 6-way adjustable function will also be available as an option for customers interested in the ultimate dynamic design and high performance driving.

Production of the V12 Vantage Roadster is scheduled to start in the 3rd quarter of 2022 with first deliveries planned to begin during the 4th quarter of 2022.