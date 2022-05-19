Audi Sport will be increasing the sportiness of the Audi RS 4 Avant and Audi RS 5.

The new RS sport suspension pro offers manually adjustable coilover suspension for ideal comfort and performance. The coilover suspension reduces the ride height by 10 mm whereas a higher spring rate, three-way adjustable dampers and stiffer stabilizers reduce the lap times and improve the driving experience.

The acceleration from 0-100 km/h of the Audi RS 4 Avant with the competition plus package is achieved in 3.9 seconds, an improvement of 0.2 seconds over the standard series. The RS 5 Sportback on the hand sprints from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. An improvement of 0.1 seconds. Both competition packages feature an increased maximum speed of 290 km/h.

Audi presented the new RS sport exhaust system plus with matte black tailpipes specially developed for the competition packages. The exhaust system guarantees intense sound pattern and reduces the weight of the vehicle by 8 kgs thanks to the reduced insulation between the engine compartment and the interior.

The interior of the competition and competition plus package features seat side panels finished in piano black, optional Dinamica/Pearl Nappa combination upgrade available for the standard RS sort seats and four rings on the hood and trunk lid finished in glossy black.

The exterior of the RS 4 and the RS 5 features matching crystal effect Sebring Black exterior finish and high-sheen competition wheels in Phantom Black for customers who want additional sporty highlights. A set of 20 inch fully milled wheels with Pirelli P Zero Corsa high-performance tires designed for the road and track will also be available on request for additional charge.

Additionally, the exterior also features standard Matrix LED headlights for the Audi RS 5. The competition trim Trim package for the Audi RS 4 Avant and the Audi RS 5 features exclusive Carbon Matte Optics Package with components including the exterior mirrors, front blade and side flaps in shiny black and sill extension and rear diffuser trim in sporty Carbon matte.

Prices for the RS Avant will start at 86,000 euros whereas the RS 5 Coupe and RS 5 Sportback will be priced at 87,000 euros each. The competition package costs 7,875 euros while the competition plus package costs 11,875 euros.