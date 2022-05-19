Maserati will be showcasing a new model known as MC20 Cielo. The Global Premiere of the new spyder is scheduled to take place on May 25th this year.

The new spyder is an Italian model developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena and produced at the historic plant on Viale Ciro Menoti.

The MC stands for Maserati Corse ‘racing’, the 20 refers to 2020 the year the new era began and Cielo ‘sky’ highlights the fact that the model is devoted to ensure great driving experience.

Render by ascarissdesign