Nissan officially announced the prices for its latest 2023 Nissan Z model.

The 2023 Nissan Z is available in both Sport and Performance grade levels along with a special ‘Proto Spec’ Edition. The Proto Spec Edition will feature a special plaque, exclusive interior and exterior features that pay homage to the 2020 Z Proto and it will be limited to 240 units for the US market.

All level grades are equipped with a 3.0 liter V6 twin-turbo engine generating a maximum output power of 400 hp and a choice of 6-speed manual transmission or new 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

The 2023 Z model features a new sleek exterior design with a silhouette that resembles its lineage of long hood and short neck. The interior features a driver-centric cockpit with 12.3 inch Customizable racing-inspired TFT meter, 9.0 inch touchscreen display and three analog pod gauges inspired by past Z generations.

The prices for the 2023 Z models are as follows; Z Coupe Sport with 6MT or 9AT at $39,990 USD, Z Coupe Performance 6MT or 9AT at $49,990 USD and Z Coupe Proto Spec Edition 6MT or 9AT at $52,990 USD.