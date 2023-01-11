Flooding continues to disrupt activities across Los Angeles, with mud slides and sink holes appearing randomly in the last 48 hours. This new Audi RS3 Sedan was destroyed when a part of the road it was parked on or traveling on cut off from the adjoining earth. More vehicles were found in a sink hole, forcing parts of the Topanga Canyon Road, Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Highway to be closed.

While flood advisories have been issued across the state, this Audi RS3 was not lucky enough to prevent a mishap from happening. Going by the pictures shared by 412 Motorsport, the sports sedan was completely covered in mud after sliding into a loose earth. The insurance will likely issue a salvage title but a few parts like the wheels, brakes, headlights can still be useful to interested parties. There is also a chance that the body and tuning shop will repair the car and bring it to top shape for track use.

The new 4th generation Audi RS3 retains the popular five cylinder turbocharged engine, now producing 400hp and 500nm of torque. It’s available in both sedan and hatchback forms although the USA market only gets the sedan.