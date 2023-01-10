The Toyota GR Yaris has been a sensational hit ever since it was introduced in 2020. A 1.6 liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine producing 268hp and 370nm makes it a popular hothatch in today’s market. Even better is the 6-speed iMT transmission, an option for an automatic transmission is not available and that makes it really special.

An Italian tuning company has decided to twist things a bit by installing a 7-speed sequential manual on a road legal GR Yaris, this is now one of the fastest GR Yaris in the world. Instead of the usual shifter lever found on the center tunnel, they opted for shifter paddles located behind the steering wheel. The engine has been fully forged with a Motec ecu now handling the power management, we suspect an output between 500-600hp.

The sequential gearbox is made by a company called X Shift and the prices range from $10,000 to $15,000 depending on the selected options. Thanks to this new setup the GR Yaris now sounds like a flat six during upshifts and downshifts.