The new 2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition has been added to the Audi Sport portfolio featuring tailored design cues and standout performance.

The new RS 7 exclusive edition is powered by a 4.0 litre TFSI bi-turbo V8 engine generating an output power of 591 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque and the acceleration from 0-60 mph is achieved in 3.5 seconds.

Additionally, the top speed is electronically limited to 190 mph thanks to the addition of Audi Ceramic brakes with blue painted callipers measuring 439 mm at the front and 371 mm at the rear.

The exterior of the new RS 7 is painted in an exclusive Mamba Black Pearl effect that presents a unique bold black paint with undertones of blue. An exterior Carbon optic package reinforcing the model’s performance position and extends to a Black optic exterior including Black Audi rings and badges, carbon exterior mirrors, front spoiler and rear diffuser elements is also available.

In addition, the model has been fitted with 22 inch 5 V-spoke gloss anthracite wheels mounted on 285/30 ZR22 summer performance tires and Audi laser lights supplementing the LED high beam headlights for the driver.

The interior of the 2022 Audi RS 7 features RS brand accents, bespoke Audi exclusive details and Black leather and dinamica treatment complemented by Sepang blue stitchings.

Furthermore, the Audi exclusive extended leather package is also available and extends the premium leather material to the door armrest, centre console trim, front passenger seats, floor mats, upper door panels and upper dashboard all finished in black leather with Sepang blue stitching.

The 2022 Audi RS 7 exclusive edition will be limited to just 23 units and available in the late summer timeframe. The start price for the vehicle will be $165,400 excluding $1,095 for destination charges, taxes, title, options and dealer charges.