The new 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition gains a healthy dose of tech, materials and craftsmanship from the NSX. The new limited edition model is now offered in one of three NSX derived premium colours including Curva Red, 130R White and Long beach Blue.

The new Acura has been fitted with exterior design elements exclusive to the PMC Edition. This includes; Berlina Black paint finish on for the roof, antenna, and door handles and black-chrome quad exhaust finishers.

For the first time in an Acura model, the vehicle has been equipped with a set of NSX-inspired Y-spoke 20 inch lightweight wheels finished in a new Copper paint. Additional exterior enhancements include carbon fibre deck lid lip spoiler, carbon fibre rear diffuser, lower side sill garnish and exterior badging finished in gloss black.

The interior of the model features carbon fibre trim panels, illuminated side sills and premium floor mats with Type s badges. Additionally, models finished in Curva Red will feature an Ebony interior with red contrasting stitchings, Long Beach Blue features Orchid interior with blue stitchings and the 130R White will be paired with an exclusive sporty red interior.

The interior of the models will also be fitted with Milano leather seats with ultrasuede inserts as standard and an individually numbered serial plaque on the lower console designates the model as a handcrafted limited edition vehicle.

The limited production of the TLX Type S PMC Edition will be available for ordering later this year.