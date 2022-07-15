If electric cars mean the comeback of retro design then we can keep on rejoicing. Personally I have come to support EVs not because of the green agenda but after realizing they could lead to the survival of a few sports cars. Much like how the Cayenne/Macan models give Porsche spare change for a few naughty sports cars to keep car guys happy.

This is the new Hyundai N Vision 74, a hydrogen fuel cell hybrid concept car inspired by a Hyundai Pony Coupe from 1974.

Since it’s a concept, Hyundai decided to make it as outrageous as possible. First up is the electric powertrain which is half FCEV half BEV – meaning it has a hydrogen powered fuel cell electric system as well as a battery powered electric system. These work hand in hand to deliver 670hp to the rear wheels and 900 nm of torque.

Further elaboration, the N Vision 74 has a 4.2kg tank that can be filled up with hydrogen in just 5 minutes. This hydrogen will be used by the fuel cells that are responsible for producing electricity needed to power the twin electric motors at the rear. There is also a 62.4 kWh battery with 800v high speed charging architecture, this will be used to power the same electric motors. The main difference being, the fuel cells use hydrogen stored in the tank to power the electric motors while the batteries use rechargeable energy to power the electric motors.

I think the coolest bit about the N Vision 74 is the Parametric Pixel lights, we have already seen these on the Ioniq 5. Instead of copy pasting the current light design in the industry, Hyundai are opting for a totally different look. It’s retro yet futuristic. Who thought square headlights from the 70s would make a comeback?

The N Vision 74 has a range of 600km and is only a concept for now, but judging by the looks of the Ioniq 5, Hyundai might just roll it into production just the way it is!