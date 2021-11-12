This is the original Showboat four-engine dragster that was built by TV Tommy Ivo. The Showboat debuted on July 23, 1961 at San Fernando Drag Strip but was known nationally as an exhibition car after NHRA stopped it from joining a competition.

Ivo became a full-time racer and turned to fuel racing after his TV program job ended, he rebuilt the Showboat as a Riviera station wagon and named it ‘the Wagon Master’.

In 1982, before TV Tommy retired from racing, he bought and drove his car to officially culminate his racing career. Its final exhibition run was at the World Finals at Orange County Raceway in 1982 and it also made a pass at the Goodguys Nostalgia National at Indianapolis Raceway Park in July 1996.

The exhibition car retained its four Buick Nailhead-type 401 CI V-8 engines set up to run inline as two V-16 engines. Two engines have been fitted at the front wheels while the other two drive the rear wheels.

The exterior of the vehicle has been finished in black, orange and red scheme paint whereas the interior is finished in Black. The vehicle also features a roll cage, period chrome side exhaust stacks, large luggage rack, chromed front wheels, period Cragar rear wheels and a multi-gauge dash for displaying the engine readouts.

The vehicle was formerly owned by Norm Day and will be sold on a Bill of Sale by Mecum Auctions at the Kissimmee sale in January 2022 (6th-16th)