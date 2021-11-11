The Lamborghini Huracan will become the first model to integrate what3words navigation, fully enabled by Alexa from mid-2022.

The innovative technology will enable drivers to navigate exclusive and hidden spots using only three words. The voice is set to be the way we communicate with cars and through this partnership, a disruptive move combining best user experience with the most innovative technology is signaled.

What3words has divided the globe into 57 trillion 10ft squares each with a unique combination of 3 words. For example, entering ///usual.trying.highs address will navigate the driver to the exact 3 metre square offering the best view of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

The Lamborghini Huracan range focuses on performance, control and innovation, the vehicles have been equipped with the latest technology to ensure top notch performance as well as navigation and Lamborghini is the first brand to feature Amazon Alexa’s Complete control as well as what3words to navigate with a simple voice command.

Other global car companies including Mercedes-Benz, Tata Motors, Lotus, Ford, Addison Lee, Cabify and Hermes have also adopted the what3words technology.