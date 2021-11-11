Aston Martin Valkyrie deliveries are imminent, and the first customer car is now ready. This is the first F1 car for the road, built from a collaboration of Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin and Cosworth. Let’s refresh our memories on the key facts and specs of this new generation of hypercars.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5 Litre V12 engine that delivers a maximum output of 1,000bhp at 10,500 rpm to a maximum 11,100 rpm for the first time in a naturally-aspirated road car.

The hybrid system increases the power by 160bhp and 280 Nm of torque with the certified max power output, this results to a maximum output power of 1160hp at 10,500 rpm and 900 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Specs and Pricing

Aston Martin Valkyrie Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR PRO Engine 6.5L V12 Cosworth N/A 6.5L V12 Cosworth N/A 6.5L V12 Cosworth N/A Output 1,000hp 1,000hp 1,300hp KERS (Rimac and Integral Powertrain Ltd) 160hp 160hp Not Applicaple, NO KERS Total Output: 1,160hp 1,160hp 1,300hp Gearbox

7-speed Ricardo Auto Manual (single clutch) 7-speed Ricardo Auto Manual (single clutch) 7-speed Ricardo Auto Manual (single clutch) 0-60mph 2.6s 2.6s <2.6s Top Speed 217mph 217mph 250mph Production Units 150 85 25 Price $3,000,000 $3,800,000 $3,500,000

Both the V12 engine and the gearbox casing of the Valkyrie acts as stressed members of the vehicle structure whereas the latter provides mounting points for the rear suspension, thus providing structural rigidity and reducing the weight of the additional rear subframe.

The battery pack serves as the carrier for the vehicle’s power electronics and integrates relevant sub-systems. In addition to its Power Boost and Energy Recovery System functions, the E-motor supports the mechanical performance of the gearbox.

The hybrid system of Aston Martin Valkyrie has been developed by two technical partners; integral Powertrain LTD who supplies a bespoke electric motor and Rimac for the lightweight hybrid battery system.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie coupe is limited to 150 units while the track only AMR PRO is limited to just 25 units worldwide. In 2021 a Spider version was revealed, its limited to 85 units only.

