Last year, Rolls-Royce shocked the world by revealing a limited edition car with the highest price ever put on a new car. It is called the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail.

Only 3 will be made, the first one was revealed last year finished in blue. Today at Lake Como (Villa d’Este 2022), they have revealed the second commission this time finished in soft rose with cognac contrast.

The client wanted to owner his father and their family business, the new acquisition will soon join their private car museum.

Rolls Royce coachbuilding is the root of the brand and it represents an opportunity for a selected few to take part in creating unique commissions of future historic significance. The new Boat Tail is the ultimate pinnacle of a four year collaboration with three special clients and it’s not a concept created to be sold.

Rolls Royce Coachbuilding requires elite artistic skills, the marquee has to interrogate and understand the two worlds deeply before he can begin. First is the context of the client i.e their individual life space, how they celebrate, who they surround themselves with and the experiences that define their best moment. The second is a broader cultural context in which the Coachbuilt car will exist i.e color palettes, couture, artistic taste, hospitality and movements in architecture.

The Boat tail was built and designed for three potential clients who shared a deep appreciation of nautical design, J-Class yachts was referenced as inspiration points and the the clients shared the same demand to create a model never seen before. After consultation, an agreement was reached to build three cars with similar bodies but highly personalized individually.

The vehicle is nearly 5.8 metres long and the front profile is centered on the new iconic Pantheon grille and lights. The grille is an integral part of the front created with the freedom of design used only on models within the Coachbuild portfolio. In addition, the horizontal daytime running lights form a strong brow line for the vehicle and frames the classical round headlights.

In the rear part of the car, the aft deck which is a modern interpretation of the wooden rear decks of historic boat tails consists of large swathes of wood. For this car, the rear deck with butterfly design features Royal Walnut veneer with rose gold pinstripes.

Rose gold theme continues to the front where it’s used on the Spirit of Ecstasy, the Pantheon Grille on the other hand is made of aluminum. The interior carries over the theme from the outside, bringing rose gold accents with cognac and oyster-coloured leathers. Royal Walnut veneer is also used inside where it’s largely used on the transmission tunnel.

Lastly, there is a unique timepiece made from mother-of-pearl and it was provided by the client from his personal collection.