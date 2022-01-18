Bentley motors presented the new Flying Spur Hybrid for the first time in Europe at the 2022 Autoworld Museum.

The new Flying Spur Hybrid is Bentley’s first electric sedan, the most environmentally friendly Bentley ever built and a vehicle that will offer mergers between the internal combustion engine and the electric motor.

The Flying Spur Hybrid is powered by a 2.9 litre V6 engine with advanced electric motor delivering an output power of 544 PS and 750 Nm of torque. The new model is currently the most efficient Bentley ever, having the capability of covering 700Km when fully fueled.

In Addition, other vehicles that were displayed at the Autoworld museum alongside the Flying Spur Hybrid include; Flying Spur V8, the Bentley Continental GT3-R and the Continental GT Speed Convertible.

The European public reveal of the new Flying Spur Hybrid made an important step in Bentley’s Beyond 100 strategy on becoming a fully end-to-end carbon neutral brand by 2030.