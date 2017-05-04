Prior Design showcased some of their creations at Top Marques in Monaco for the first time last month. Of their highlights was the Prior Design Tesla Model S P100D.

The tuner recently launched their aerodynamic styling kit for the all-electric performance sedan. The exterior conversion gives the P100D more flair and a dynamic appearance that matches its ludicrous performance.

The aerodynamic kit brings a new front bumper to the Tesla and incorporates a contrasting spoiler lip. The rear gets a distinctive rear diffuser and is adorned by an extended spoiler lip, which help to reduce lift at higher speeds. Deeper side sills bring the Model S even further down to the road surface and finish off the custom aesthetics package, which is available in either Duraflex or carbon fiber.

Prior Design Tesla Model S 1 of 11

A further chance to stand out comes through replacing the standard Turbine wheels with Prior Design’s 21-inch dynamic looking ten-spoke PD5 forged alloy wheels shod with ZR21 Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. The wheels on the showcar are finished in metallic dark grey, creating a contrast with the white paint.

The show car also sports an H&R electronic lowering module, which should benefit the car’s handling and gives the car a lower and more muscular stance. As a finishing touch the tuner gave the Model S P100D show car a sumptuous Nappa leather interior and Alcantara upholstery, set off with carbon-fiber trim inserts.