BMW loves unveiling concept cars at Villa d’Este, and this year is no different. The German carmaker has introduced the Skytop Concept, a two-seater coupe without a roof, inspired by its historical models. “The BMW Concept Skytop is a unique and exotic design, in the tradition of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design. It combines driving dynamics and elegance, reminiscent of the BMW Z8 and BMW 503.

The Skytop Concept has clear design links to the Z8 roadster. Its thin taillights and sharknose front end echo the early 2000s roadster. The sculpted hood, small headlights, and distinctive flat-decked rear end harken back to the 503 from the late 1950s.

Under the hood, it features the 617-horsepower 4.4-litre V-8 from the M8 Competition. It appears that BMW used an M8 as a base, resculpting its lines to create the Skytop. Inside, the production-car theme continues with a dashboard setup that looks straight out of the 8-Series, including a digital gauge cluster, infotainment screen, centre stack, and gear selector.

The interior also features leather-clad seats and a steering wheel, though clearly production-based, they look stunning. The unique roll bar behind the seats is bespoke, featuring a power-retractable window. The roof is a two-piece item that can be manually removed and stowed in the trunk.

Despite its production-like appearance, it’s unlikely the Skytop will ever be mass-produced. BMW already offers the 8 Series coupe and convertible, making a targa version redundant. However, its striking design makes it a standout concept.