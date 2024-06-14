When the Bugatti Veyron launched in 2005, it revolutionised super sports cars, setting new benchmarks. The vision of Ferdinand Piech, Chairman of Volkswagen Group, was to create a car with 1,000 horsepower, a top speed of 400 km/h, and a price tag of 1 million euros. The result was the Veyron, featuring a 16-cylinder engine with four turbochargers, delivering 1,001 hp and 922 ft-lb of torque. With a top speed exceeding 400km/h, the Veyron instantly became a legend. The Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse took this legacy further. With an 8-litre W16 engine producing 1,200 hp and 1,500 NM of torque, it accelerated from 0-100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 415 km/h, all with the roof panel removed. Bugatti enhanced the drivetrain with larger turbochargers, improved intercoolers, and reinforced components to ensure the Vitesse’s reliability and performance. Aerodynamic tweaks, including larger air intakes and a refined rear diffuser, help maintain stability at high speeds.

Chassis 8,100, a one-of-a-kind Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, was directly ordered from Bugatti in Molsheim in 2014 by a distinguished client and is now being offered for sale by Mechatronik in Germany. The aim was to create the most intricate and fascinating version of the Veyron. Bugatti’s top designers, including Achim Anscheidt and Laurent Chevalley, meticulously crafted this car using original materials and clean design principles inspired by the Veyron 16.4 Pur Sang.

Bugatti Veyron Vitesse 8100 1 of 30

The original Pur Sang had only five units built, featuring a carbon center section and polished aluminium sides. For Chassis 8,100, the customer demanded an all-aluminium front bumper and seamless side panels, necessitating the creation of special CAD programs. These panels were milled from solid aluminum blocks over 20 tons, making the production cost exceedingly high.

Despite initial reluctance from Bugatti due to the complexity and cost, the customer’s significant influence and refusal to compromise led to the car being built as specified.

Completed in 2015, this Grand Sport Vitesse is the most extreme and time-consuming Bugatti ever built, with options exceeding the standard model’s price.

This Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse is a pinnacle of automotive engineering. It features a powerful 8-litre W16 engine producing 1,200 hp and 1,500 Nm of torque, achieving 0-100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 415 km/h. The combination of aluminium and carbon fibre, along with meticulous craftsmanship, makes this car a must have in order to have the ultimate Bugatti collection.