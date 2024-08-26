Pagani Automobili creates some of the most desirable, exclusive and bespoke hypercars the industry has seen in the past three decades. Limited numbers and Pagani’s upgrade programme has resulted in multiple Zondas and Huayras returning to San Cesario sul Panaro to be tinkered with to satisfy owners inspired desires. The Zonda Nero is one such example, and it is now for sale with DK Engineering in the United Kingdom.

The Nero began its life as a Zonda S 7.3 in 2003, powered by a 7.3-litre Mercedes-AMG V12 engine producing 555 hp. Initially, it featured a distinctive grey finish, but its journey of transformation began shortly after its production. The car first underwent an upgrade to the Zonda F specification, which included modifications to the suspension, aerodynamics, and exhaust system, pushing its power output to 594 hp.

Zonda Nero 1 of 18

In 2009, the Zonda underwent another round of enhancements, this time being upgraded to the Zonda Cinque specification. This included the addition of carbon fibre bodywork, new aero components, and a revised interior. The upgrades were not merely cosmetic; the car’s performance was also significantly improved.

The most significant transformation occurred in 2015 when the Zonda was converted to the Zonda Nero with Tricolore specifications. During this conversion, the car received a deep Nero exterior paint with Italian Tricolore accents, further enhancing its uniqueness. The interior was re-trimmed with premium Alcantara and Vermiglio leather, incorporating elements from the Zonda F to elevate luxury and comfort. The mechanicals were also updated, and the car was fitted with a 6-speed manual gearbox, enhancing the driving experience and making it the only Zonda in this specification.

Zonda Nero 1 of 34

In 2020, the Zonda Nero received further refinements, including the repainting of the brake calipers in red, perfectly complementing the interior’s colour scheme. This final touch added to the car’s overall visual impact, solidifying its status as a truly one-of-a-kind vehicle.

This Zonda Nero, one of only 139 road-going Zondas ever produced, is now available at DK Engineering. With its unique history and bespoke upgrades, this car represents an unparalleled opportunity for collectors.