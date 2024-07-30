Pagani has unveiled the Utopia Roadster, offering 130 owners a tasty blend of open-air freedom and the performance and experience of the Utopia Coupé. This meticulously designed roadster features a hard-top that seamlessly integrates with its profile, maintaining the car’s sleek aesthetics. Weighing just 1,280 kg, identical to the coupé, thanks to advanced composite materials and technology, the Utopia Roadster retains agility and speed. Powered by a pure Pagani V12 engine, it forgoes hybrid support, celebrating the essence of mechanical purity. Each Utopia Roadster can be uniquely customised to reflect the owner’s personality, ensuring no two vehicles are alike. The presentation model, showcased at Monterey Car Week, boasts the optional Sport Pack configuration, highlighting its versatility and appeal. Designed for global road use, the Utopia Roadster meets stringent safety and emissions standards, making it a highly sought-after addition for hypercar enthusiasts worldwide.

The development of the Utopia Roadster began alongside the coupé, unlike previous Pagani models where roadster versions were designed post-launch. This simultaneous development ensures that the roadster is as light, dynamic, and high-performing as the coupé. The Pagani team, led by Horacio Pagani, has created a hypercar that offers the best of both worlds. With the hard-top in place, the interior remains light-filled and spacious. Removing the top allows for an immersive driving experience, bringing the driver closer to nature.

Pagani Utopia Roadster 1 of 24

Inside, the Utopia Roadster exudes luxury with bespoke floor mats, redesigned keys, and a plethora of customisation options for upholstery and accessories. The light-filled interior with the hard-top on features a large roof window, and with the top removed, promised to offer an exceptional open-air experience. The inclusion of accessories such as leather-covered carbon fibre suitcases adds to the vehicle’s exclusivity and practicality.

The Utopia Roadster maintains the same aerodynamic efficiency and lightweight construction as the coupé, thanks to extensive use of advanced composite materials like Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62. These materials, along with a redesigned monocoque chassis, ensure optimal rigidity and performance. Pagani’s commitment to the V12 engine, developed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG, delivers an imposing 864 horsepower and 1,100 Nm of torque, providing explosive acceleration.

The seven-speed manual gearbox, available alongside an automated manual, is designed by British firm Xtrac, offers smooth operation and add to the driver experience. The Utopia Roadster’s active suspension, electronic differential, and traction control systems ensure exceptional handling and stability, making it a joy to drive in any condition. The Pirelli CyberTyre system enhances safety by providing real-time data to the car’s stability control systems, optimising performance and safety based on driving conditions.

Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s union of art and science, the Utopia Roadster is a testament to Pagani’s dedication to design, engineering, and craftsmanship. Every detail, from the ergonomic controls to the manual gearbox, is meticulously crafted to enhance the driving experience.

The Utopia Roadster is not just a car but, in typical Pagani fashion, is a work of art, marrying timeless design with modern technology.

Pagani will produce 130 units (we suspect they are all sold) of the Utopia Roadster, with a starting price of 3.1 million euros. Each vehicle is a unique masterpiece, reflecting the owner’s individuality and taste. The Utopia Roadster was officially unveiled at Monterey Car Week.