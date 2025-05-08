The Pagani Utopia made a strong impression at the 2025 Car Design Event. While its shape is unmistakably Pagani, the Utopia takes a different path with smoother lines and simpler surfaces. There are fewer visible aerodynamic components, yet it remains more efficient than its predecessors. The design avoids passing trends, aiming instead for a lasting, balanced form. Every panel has been refined through six years of testing and wind tunnel work.

The exterior highlights include turbine-shaped carbon fibre wheels that cool the brakes, lightweight ceramic-coated titanium exhausts, and details inspired by classic Italian design. Headlights recall vintage Vespa scooters, and the rear lights are cleanly integrated into the bodywork. The rear wing and diffuser are designed into the car’s shape, improving downforce without additional clutter. Side mirrors, mounted on airfoil-shaped arms, were also shaped for aerodynamic efficiency. Overall, the Utopia delivers performance without resorting to exaggerated styling.

Utopia CDE 2025 1 of 9

The interior follows the same principle. Analogue dials replace large screens, and every control feels mechanical and solid. The gear lever is exposed, the pedals are machined from solid metal, and the steering wheel is milled from a single block of aluminium. The layout is focused on function, but the attention to detail remains high. All elements are designed for ease of use, not just for show.

Utopia’s suspension and aerodynamics were developed alongside the track-only Huayra R. Yet it’s a road car first, designed for everyday usability as much as for speed. Its structure is lightweight, and its active suspension and aero help maintain stability at all speeds. The Utopia is a result of engineering discipline, not styling excess. It’s a clean, refined hypercar built with long-term appeal in mind. We know where we would spend our €3,000,000… if only they weren’t all sold out.