Lamborghini is a marque with a history brimming with iconic models, and the Diablo GTR is one such example. This particular Diablo GTR, chassis 2 of 30, uniquely finished in Viola Cassis, is now for sale in the UK.

The Diablo GTR is based on the limited Diablo GT, featuring significant upgrades which made it a formidable track car, one which is now road registered. It boasts a 6.0-litre V12 engine producing 590 horsepower, 25 more than the GT. The weight is reduced to 1,395 kg from the GT’s 1,460 kg. This powertrain allows the GTR to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 338 km/h. The racing-oriented GTR comes equipped with a full roll cage, a large rear wing, and a stripped-down interior focused on the driver.

Diablo GTR 2/30 1 of 37

The Diablo GTR’s inception traces back to the successful collaboration between Philippe Charriol and Stephane Ratel, leading to the Philippe Charriol Lamborghini Supertrophy series. The GTR replaced the SV-R as the Supertrophy contender, offering enhanced performance and a more focused driving experience, particularly with that massive V12 and glorious gated shifter.

Chassis 2, finished in the unique Viola Cassis, was exclusively prepared by Charriol’s Ecurie Riverside team for Charriol himself, making it a standout piece in Lamborghini’s racing heritage. The car has been meticulously maintained, preserving its exceptional condition and performance capabilities.

This rare and highly coveted GTR offers a unique opportunity for collectors and Lamborghini enthusiasts to own a significant part of Lamborghini’s racing history. DK Engineering have prepared the car and it is available for sale now.