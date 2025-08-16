Lamborghini Fenomeno PHEV Revealed

For Lamborghini, The Quail is the holy grail of luxury car events. The brand traditionally uses this exclusive Monterey Car Week gathering to debut its latest halo models—and this year is no different. Enter: the Lamborghini Fenomeno.

Bathed in sunlight, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann strides confidently onto the stage. Each marque gets just seven minutes to present its latest to the moneyed crowd, and not even Lamborghini is exempt. Yet the North Italian supercar maker rarely misses its moment. The cover is pulled back, revealing the wild, bright yellow Fenomeno crouched on the pristine white stage. Applause follows. The price? Over €3 million per car, all of them tailor-made.

Lamborghini Fenomeno 1 of 19

Packing 1,080PS from a combination of a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 and three electric motors, the Fenomeno is the fastest and most powerful Lamborghini ever built. Thanks to all-wheel drive and 725Nm of torque, 0–100 km/h is dispatched in just 2.4 seconds. Top speed? North of 350 km/h. “All 29 units we will build have already been sold,” says Winkelmann proudly. He joined Lamborghini exactly 20 years ago and has since overseen a transformation—five times more staff, and seven times more cars built, all eagerly snapped up. The Revuelto, on which the Fenomeno is based, is sold out until the end of 2027.

The Fenomeno is the ninth model in Lamborghini’s Few-Off series, where exclusivity is the core mission. “When we launched the Reventón in 2007, the goal was to create a truly extraordinary supercar—one that represented the ultimate expression of Lamborghini,” Winkelmann explains. “This new Few-Off continues that philosophy of uniqueness and innovation, which lies at the heart of our DNA.”

Named after a victorious bull from the fighting arena, the Fenomeno delivers its colossal power via a hybrid powertrain: an 835PS V12 that revs to 9,500rpm, and three electric motors adding a further 245PS. Torque peaks at 725Nm at 6,750rpm, with 80% available from just 3,500rpm. The combustion engine powers the rear wheels, while two 110kW motors feed the front axle, and a third radial-flux motor sends additional torque to the rear depending on the selected drive mode. Whether in silent stealth or full-throttle fury, the Fenomeno offers electric precision with old-school theatre. Unlike the Revuelto, the Fenomeno features a newly developed 7.0kWh battery, neatly integrated within the central tunnel.

Braking comes courtesy of Lamborghini’s CCM-R Plus system, with carbon-ceramic discs tuned for both road and track. But while the Fenomeno shares its basic architecture with the Revuelto, its chassis is completely bespoke—borrowing components from a future GT3 racing derivative.

Damping is manually adjustable, not electronically controlled, offering compression and rebound settings tailored to the driver’s intent. It also features a new suspension-to-tyre size ratio, running 265/30 ZRF21 fronts and 355/25 ZRF22 rears.

Yet beyond the hardware, Lamborghini’s design team has made bold strides. “With the Fenomeno, we are opening a new chapter in our unmistakable, forward-thinking design language,” says design chief Mitja Borkert. “It follows the same authentic and highly recognisable design principles that began with the original Countach LP500.” At 5.01 metres long, the Fenomeno is both a design statement and a brutal piece of rolling performance art.