Aston Martin, Ferrari, McLaren and Porsche – all of them need to brace themselves, even though spring is already knocking on garage doors at home. The first test drive of the 920-hp plug-in hybrid Lamborghini Temerario shifts the boundaries of driving dynamics into a new sphere.

Lamborghini is bidding farewell to its naturally aspirated V10, and those responsible, including CEO Stephan Winkelmann and development boss Rouven Mohr, make no secret of the fact that saying goodbye to the charismatic naturally aspirated engine in the power duo of Gallardo and Huracán after more than two decades was not easy. But after the Revuelto in Sant’Agata was already impressively infused with electric breath, things are now becoming even more spectacular. The Huracán successor Temerario, as the production version of the former Project 634, impresses not only with its stunning design but also with an engine output that drives even more impressively than expected.

V10 power is yesterday – behind the now larger and more comfortable driver’s cabin roars a twin-turbo four-litre V8, which has nothing in common with the base engine from the Volkswagen Group and is handmade at the main factory west of Bologna. While the most powerful version of the predecessor Huracán delivered a no-less-than-bold 640 hp, the 4.71-metre-long Temerario receives a mad boost to 920 hp. This is made possible not only by the new V8 twin-turbo but also by a component adopted from the larger Revuelto sibling. The entire front axle of the V12 hypercar was transplanted into the significantly more compact Temerario, which thereby becomes an electric all-wheel-drive vehicle, as there is no longer a driveshaft to the front axle.

“The high-revving concept that we were able to implement with the new V8 turbo gives the car a unique character,” development board member Rouven Mohr already whets the appetite for more before the first drive. Into the car, a quick glance at the large displays, the grippy steering wheel with its still-futuristic-looking rotary switches and buttons, which also appear on the bold centre console. Flap up, button pressed, and the powerhouse comes to life. Clearly no longer a V10 and unmistakably a V8 that, thanks to appropriate turbocharging, delivers a crazy 588 kW / 800 hp and provides a maximum torque of 730 Nm. An electric motor is hidden between the combustion engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, which is flanged to the rear of the engine. It prevents turbo lag and allows the engine to respond particularly quickly. Two additional axial electric motors, each with a maximum output of 110 kW / 150 hp, drive the two front wheels when needed. Their continuous output of 60 kilowatts ensures that the total system output of the Italian plug-in hybrid rises to 676 kW / 920 hp.

The first laps on the test track near Modena not only reveal the incredible power of this new energy bundle but also the agility of the Temerario – in this regard, the difference from the Huracán might even be greater than the increase in power – thanks to new aerodynamics, appropriate chassis and a stiffer overall package. Turning in, braking and accelerating out are not only impressive but simply magnificent – at least after getting used to the race track with its tight radii and never-ending hairpin bends.

The track is dry, the curbs harmless, and so one can push in Corsa mode. More and more willing – more and more aggressive over the short high-speed course. The thrust delivered by the four-litre turbo in cooperation with the electric front axle and the power module ahead of the gearbox is downright insane. At full throttle, more than 340 km/h is possible on the motorway, and from a standstill to 100 km/h takes significantly less than three seconds.

The torque is so massive that one could almost lazily circle the track in Italy’s north using only third and fourth gear. But before tight corners, it’s down to second, then up to third and fourth again, as the rev counter easily flicks past 9,000 rpm. On the long straight, one can even briefly go into fifth gear – only to then be compressed again from over 220 km/h. Again – for this track, the Temerario is simply too fast; but it shines with its agility, not only due to the significantly larger wheels (20-inch front / 21-inch rear).

This adds a lot of stability when braking and turning in, and massively helps with accelerating out of tight corners, even though the Temerario, unlike its big brother, manages without rear-axle steering. Since the two cars are so closely related technically, it is likely that technical features like a rear wing or rear-axle steering could follow in later sports versions.

Despite all the dynamics and this first trip to the racetrack, the Lamborghini Temerario can also do things differently: more comfort inside, space for two travel bags each in the front boot and behind the seats, and instead of sports seats, optionally ventilated comfort seats – or the option to leave quietly in the morning purely electrically from the underground car park or residential area.

For this, the electric motors are powered by a battery pack measuring just 15 x 3 cm, which can be recharged via plug with a capacity of 3.8 kWh – albeit only up to seven kilowatts. But is there currently a more impressive plug-in hybrid? Certainly not on a racetrack.