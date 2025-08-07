One-of-One: Bugatti Brouillard – On the Back of Horses

A limited production run isn’t exclusive enough for you? Bugatti, the most refined of all luxury carmakers, now has the perfect answer. The Bugatti Brouillard is a one-off—a hypersports car unlike any other and, incidentally, a tribute to Ettore Bugatti’s love of horses. The multi-million-euro collector’s item will be unveiled at the Monterey Car Week. Sadly, it’s already sold—but more will follow.

Through its personalisation programme “Sur Mesure”, Bugatti can already fulfil virtually every imaginable wish of its affluent clientele. But for something even more exclusive, more unusual—and arguably more outrageous—the answer lies in a one-off hypersports car like the Bugatti Brouillard. And because a car becomes even more compelling when paired with a good story, this green luxury coupé, with its dramatic 16-cylinder engine mounted in the rear, is named “Brouillard”—after Ettore Bugatti’s favourite horse, a dappled thoroughbred that was clever enough to open its own stable door via a special mechanism. Unlike the single horsepower of its equine namesake, the car version boasts 1,600 horsepower—with corresponding performance.

Bugatti Brouillard 1 of 17

“The Solitaire programme enables us to explore our customers’ unique visions in a truly authentic way, giving us greater freedom to reinterpret the long-established Bugatti design language,” says Hendrik Malinowski, Managing Director at Bugatti. “With a one-off, we have far more creative freedom while still maintaining our absolute commitment to perfection in every detail—no compromises in performance, quality or design.” Under this programme, no more than two unique vehicles will be created per year, each for a very special Bugatti client—someone who already has everything.

The client behind this Bugatti Brouillard wishes to remain anonymous. He is a passionate Bugatti collector who owns not only modern examples but a vast number of historic Bugattis too. His collection also includes original Carlo Bugatti furniture and Rembrandt Bugatti bronze sculptures. With the Brouillard, he wished to unite the entire Bugatti family’s craftsmanship in one masterpiece—crowned by Ettore’s passion for horses.

Bugatti’s Solitaire personalisation programme is inspired by the brand’s coachbuilding roots, a tradition that flourished in the early 20th century when the finest car bodies were created through collaborations between automakers and specialist coachbuilders. Jean Bugatti revolutionised this approach by bringing the craftsmanship in-house, which led to icons like the Type 57 SC Atlantic. Though that may be the most famous, the Type 57 chassis was also fitted with a range of in-house body styles including Galibier, Stelvio, Ventoux and Atalante—offering everything from four-door saloons to two-door coupés and cabriolets.

Inside, the Bugatti Brouillard features bespoke tartan-patterned fabrics paired with green carbon fibre and aluminium elements, highlighted by an expansive glass roof. Embroidered horse motifs are stitched into the door panels and seat backs. The seats themselves feature a leather patch, while the aluminium gear lever houses a glass insert containing a handcrafted miniature sculpture of Ettore’s beloved horse. The value: several million euros—or, to the collector, perhaps even more. Quite simply: priceless.