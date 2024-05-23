Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the first car in its exclusive “Mythos” series, named the PureSpeed. This open-top two-seater roadster draws inspiration from Mercedes’ iconic vintage race cars and Formula 1. While Mercedes hasn’t explicitly stated it, the PureSpeed appears to be based on the SL convertible, incorporating similar headlights and taillights. The front bumper features a streamlined sharknose design with a lower grille displaying a white-painted AMG logo.

“The Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed offers a glimpse of the most direct way to experience performance and driving pleasure,” says AMG chairman Michael Schiebe. “Radically open, without a roof or windscreen, it allows two passengers to fully engage with the elements. This first Mythos vehicle embodies the highest level of exclusivity, with design elements like the HALO creating a Formula 1 atmosphere.”

Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed 1 of 23

Mercedes has yet to detail the PureSpeed’s powertrain, but it’s likely to feature the SL63’s twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. This could be in its 577-horsepower base form or the 805-hp E Performance version. Regardless, it promises to be the most exhilarating roadster available.

However, acquiring one will be challenging. Mercedes is limiting production to just 250 units, reserved for the most dedicated Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts and collectors. Pricing details remain undisclosed, but it’s expected that chosen buyers will be willing to pay a premium for this exclusive offering.