The BMW M4 is one of the sharpest sports coupés on the road. For those who find the standard M4 insufficient, the CS version offers an impressive yet expensive upgrade. In everyday use, the CS may not differ much from its base model, but it stands out in exclusivity.

Porsche perfected the tiered model approach with the 911, and other brands have adopted this for their sports models. BMW’s M4 CS is an excellent example, with a slight power increase to 550hp, improved suspension tuning, reduced weight, and numerous carbon fibre components. These exclusive design elements are likely to appeal to potential buyers.

2024 BMW M4 CS 1 of 18

Years ago, it was unthinkable at BMW’s Garching M GmbH: the sharper sports version named BMW M4 CS now comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Although this adds weight, the gain in drivability, especially on the limit, is impressive. On dry roads and warm temperatures, the increased drivability at the limit is noticeable. Braking, aiming at the corner, and then full throttle after the apex is now complemented by the combination of racing tires and all-wheel drive module.

The M4 CS’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six engine produces 550hp and 650Nm of torque, resulting in a top speed of 302 km/h and an impressive sound from the titanium exhaust system. The driving experience is breathtaking, with precise steering unaffected by the power being distributed to the front axle.

The M4 CS is stunning both inside and out, featuring lighter forged 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rear wheels with Michelin Cup tyres. Carbon fibre components like the roof, center console, and spoiler details save weight and enhance its aggressive look. Despite the added features, it weighs the same as the standard M4 Competition due to the adaptive suspension and cooling system.

Priced at €160,000, the M4 CS is significantly more expensive than the standard M4, which starts at €96,200. Despite the high price, the M4 CS’s performance and exclusivity make it a desirable collector’s item. It completes the Nürburgring’s 20.832 km Nordschleife in 7:21.989 seconds, making it a compelling purchase for enthusiasts.