UK-based dealer DK Engineering consistently offers the most remarkable vehicles for sale, and Michael Schumacher’s debut 1991 Jordan-Ford 191 Formula 1 car is a stellar example of their exceptional inventory.

This iconic car, driven by Schumacher in his first-ever F1 race, represents a significant chapter in motorsport history and is now available for discerning collectors and enthusiasts.

Schumacher Jordan 1 of 56

In 1991, Eddie Jordan’s team introduced the Jordan 911, designed by Gary Anderson, later renamed the Jordan 191. This car, with its sleek lines and innovative design, marked the debut of both the Jordan team and Michael Schumacher in Formula 1.

It featured a 6-speed manual gearbox, Ford 3.5L HB4 V8, and advanced suspension, quickly proving its worth by finishing 5th among constructors.

Chassis 6 of the Jordan 191 is particularly notable. It became famous during the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix when a young Michael Schumacher replaced the imprisoned Bertrand Gachot. Schumacher’s performance, qualifying 7th on an unfamiliar track, showcased his immense talent.

Although his race ended early due to a clutch failure, his drive cemented his future in F1, leading to an illustrious career with Benetton and Ferrari.

This very car, driven by Schumacher and later reunited with his son Mick, is now available for purchase through DK Engineering. The Jordan 191, especially chassis 6, stands as a testament to the beginnings of a racing legend and offers a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to own a significant piece of Formula 1 history.

The Jordan team has evolved into today’s Aston Martin, while Schumacher’s legacy includes 91 wins and seven world championships. The sale of the Jordan 191 provides a rare chance to acquire a piece of this storied history.