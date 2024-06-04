The new edition of Fuoriconcorso 2024 took place from 25th to 26th of May in one the best mansion of Como Lake: Villa del Grumello. This year theme was British Racing Green and aims to celebrate British motoring history with a special focus on Aston Martin’s heritage.

Once again this year Esser automotive joined the event bringing the state of the art of Koenigsegg manufacture.

The crew of gtspirit.com couldn’t miss the opportunity to join and capture the highlights of one of the best automotive event in Italy. Enjoy the gallery!

Fuoriconcorso 2024 1 of 15

Photos by Yaron Esposito