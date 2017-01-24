With only four examples in existence, the Lamborghini Veneno Coupe is not your everyday track car. One of our readers and YouTuber Marco Pizzituti has shared a video with us from a recent Lamborghini track day at the Vallelunga circuit. The event had quite some other rare cars from Sant’Agata including the Sesto Elemento which Marco tells us that a video will follow soon.

Anyway, the rain being such a bummer provided little room for some hardcore track action but the owner of this Veneno still went ahead and ventured on the wet track. You will get to enjoy some Veneno symphony from the 6.5L V12 engine producing up to 750hp. The Veneno is created out of an Aventador and performance figures are not far off from those of the SV, 0 to 60 mph is reached in 2.8s while the top speed is said to be 354 km/h (220 mph).