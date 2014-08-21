The Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is without a doubt one of the most extreme machines money can buy. First presented at the Paris Motor Show in 2010, the Sesto Elemento features the famous Lamborghini V10 engine with an output of 570hp. It features a sprint-time to 100km/h of just 2.5 seconds thanks to a low weight of only 999 kilograms. Thanks to the extremely lightweight carbon fibre construction it has a power-to-weight ratio of 1.75 kilograms per hp.

Now one of only five Lamborghini Sesto Elementos is up for sale. Lamborghini produced the Sesto Elemento in a new Pre-Series Center at the company’s Sant’Agata headquarters, in a department specifically created for limited run production cars like the Reventon, Sesto Elemento and Veneno.





The Sesto Elemento has a top speed of 320 km/h. But beyond the sheer performance of this lightweight sportscar its the looks that make it rather special. The exterior is entirely made from forged carbon, the futuristic lines are continued inside where are driver oriented carbon dashboard and contrast with the red steering wheel and red leather racing seats. The wheels are specially designed to reduce weight and optimize airflow.

For more information about the opportunity to own one of five Sesto Elementos in the world, contact us!