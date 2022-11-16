Lamborghini is planning to officially present their first super sports car designed for maximum driving pleasure even on loose or dirt surfaces, the new Huracan Sterrato. The new model reinterprets the concept of sportiness and emphasises Lamborghini’s principle of brave, authentic and unexpected. It comes a week after Porsche revealed their 911 Dakar, joiing a list of new supercars designed to tackle soft off-roading.

On November 14th, the new Huracan Sterrato showed its real skin for the first time in anticipation of the official world premiere which is scheduled for the end of this month. Lamborghini Automobili will celebrate the unveiling of the new car for the first time at the Art Basel in Miami on November 30th 2022.

The new model is not yet offered for sale but we expect the price to be within the same range as the Huracan STO. The full list of specifications will be revealed in the next few days.