The British Classic Car Meeting St. Moritz (BCCM) is worldwide renowned as an elegant highlight for friends of classic cars from the UK. It has been combining elegance and class in the extravagant Alpine metropolis of St. Moritz since 1994. In the early years, only cars from Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar and Austin-Healey were allowed to participate – nowadays, more than 100 classic cars of all British makes up to the year 1980 meet for excursions, a regularity test rally, and the Concours d’Elégance on the lawn of the Suvretta House hotel. Newer vehicles with special features that enrich the field of BCCM participants are admitted to the «Youngtimer Class» by invitation.

Location: St. Moritz is one of the most famous holiday destinations in the world. Chic, elegant and exclusive, with a very cosmopolitan ambiance, it sits in the midst of the Upper Engadine lake scenery at an altitude of 1856 m.

The first photoset was taken in and around the village.

GTspirit photographer David Kaiser accompanied the rally on the first day with his camera and captured the cars in the beautiful landscape of the Swiss Alps.

The route is easy to describe: Follow the Inn river all the way down the Upper and Lower Engadin valley, exit in Martina and turn right to the Reschenpass and lunch stop in the are of Mals (I). On the way back crossed the Swiss National park and most photos hereafter are taken near the Ofenpass/Pass Fuorn summit. Back in Zernez, westbound towards St.Moritz.

From WW-II to modern, from stunning examples of coachbuilding art to eyecatching 3-wheeler rarities like the tiny 1972’ Bond Bug 700ES or the 2012 Morgan Threeweehler, they all drove in the regularity test type of rally and returned back the oldtown of St.Moritz where the finish line was.

On Sunday, the “Concours d’Elégance” took place on the lawn of the Suvretta House hotel overlooking the breathtaking Engadine valley.

To complete our coverage from the 28th edition of BCCM, David Kaiser was ready when the 1st of Class and “Best-Of-Show” award winner Mauro Borella came back from the ceremony and proudly posed with his masterpiece, a 1952 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith H.J.Mulliner.